COVID forces quarantine for dozens of Mason City students

MASON CITY, Iowa – As many as 81 students had to be quarantined this week in the Mason City Community School District.
The District says for the week ending November 13 it dropped from a high of 81 students quarantined Monday to 16 Friday. The number of quarantined school staff also dropped from 5 on Monday to zero on Friday.
10 more staff members and 30 more students also tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases present in:
Harding Elementary
Hoover Elementary
Jefferson Elementary
Roosevelt Elementary
John Adams Middle School
Mason City High School
Mason City Alternative School
Pinecrest Center
Educare
Newman Catholic School also reported between 1 to 5 positive coronavirus cases among both students and staff every day for the week ending November 13, with the number of students quarantined each day hovering between 37 and 43. Between 1 to 5 Newman staff members had to be quarantined each day.