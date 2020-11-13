COVID forces quarantine for dozens of Mason City students

MASON CITY, Iowa – As many as 81 students had to be quarantined this week in the Mason City Community School District.

The District says for the week ending November 13 it dropped from a high of 81 students quarantined Monday to 16 Friday. The number of quarantined school staff also dropped from 5 on Monday to zero on Friday.

10 more staff members and 30 more students also tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases present in:

Harding Elementary

Hoover Elementary

Jefferson Elementary

Roosevelt Elementary

John Adams Middle School

Mason City High School

Mason City Alternative School

Pinecrest Center

Educare

Newman Catholic School also reported between 1 to 5 positive coronavirus cases among both students and staff every day for the week ending November 13, with the number of students quarantined each day hovering between 37 and 43. Between 1 to 5 Newman staff members had to be quarantined each day.