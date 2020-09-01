COVID exposure leads to cancellation of two Mason City football games

MASON CITY, Iowa – The next two football games are cancelled after the Mason City High School varsity coaching staff was exposed to the coronavirus.

The school district issued a statement Tuesday that all coaches exposed to COVID-19 are following proper quarantine protocols and no varsity players were apparently exposed. Tuesday’s varsity practice and games against Fort Dodge on Friday and Gilbert on September 11 have been cancelled.

Players are being asked to keep monitoring their health daily and any COVID-related questions should be directed to the Superintendent’s office, 641-450-5001.

Mason City Community Schools say it will provide players with more information on the situation by Friday.