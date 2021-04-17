Clear

COVID death toll goes over 3,000,000 worldwide

FILE - In this April 13, 2021, file photo, the remains of a woman who died from complications related to COVID-19 are placed into a niche by cemetery workers and relatives at the Inahuma cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The global death toll from the c

Pandemic crisis worsening in Brazil, India, and France.

Posted: Apr 17, 2021 10:19 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The global death toll from the coronavirus topped a staggering 3 million people Saturday amid repeated setbacks in the worldwide vaccination campaign and a deepening crisis in places such as Brazil, India and France.

The number of lives lost, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the population of Kyiv, Ukraine; Caracas, Venezuela; or metropolitan Lisbon, Portugal. It is bigger than Chicago (2.7 million) and equivalent to Philadelphia and Dallas combined.

And the true number is believed to be significantly higher because of possible government concealment and the many cases overlooked in the early stages of the outbreak that began in Wuhan, China, at the end of 2019.

When the world back in January passed the bleak threshold of 2 million deaths, immunization drives had just started in Europe and the United States. Today, they are underway in more than 190 countries, though progress in bringing the virus under control varies widely.

While the campaigns in the U.S. and Britain have hit their stride and people and businesses there are beginning to contemplate life after the pandemic, other places, mostly poorer countries but some rich ones as well, are lagging behind in putting shots in arms and have imposed new lockdowns and other restrictions as virus cases soar.

Worldwide, deaths are on the rise again, running at around 12,000 per day on average, and new cases are climbing too, eclipsing 700,000 a day.

“This is not the situation we want to be in 16 months into a pandemic, where we have proven control measures,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, one of the World Health Organization’s leaders on COVID-19.

In Brazil, where deaths are running at about 3,000 per day, accounting for one-quarter of the lives lost worldwide in recent weeks, the crisis has been likened to a “raging inferno” by one WHO official. A more contagious variant of the virus has been rampaging across the country.

As cases surge, hospitals are running out of critical sedatives. As a result, there have been reports of some doctors diluting what supplies remain and even tying patients to their beds while breathing tubes are pushed down their throats.

The slow vaccine rollout has crushed Brazilians’ pride in their own history of carrying out huge immunization campaigns that were the envy of the developing world.

Taking cues from President Jair Bolsonaro, who has likened the virus to little more than a flu, his Health Ministry for months bet big on a single vaccine, ignoring other producers. When bottlenecks emerged, it was too late to get large quantities in time.

Watching so many patients suffer and die alone at her Rio de Janeiro hospital impelled nurse Lidiane Melo to take desperate measures.

In the early days of the pandemic, as sufferers were calling out for comfort that she was too busy to provide, Melo filled two rubber gloves with warm water, knotted them shut, and sandwiched them around a patient’s hand to simulate a loving touch.

Some have christened the practice the “hand of God,” and it is now the searing image of a nation roiled by a medical emergency with no end in sight.

“Patients can’t receive visitors. Sadly, there’s no way. So it’s a way to provide psychological support, to be there together with the patient holding their hand,” Melo said. She added: “And this year it’s worse, the seriousness of patients is 1,000 times greater.”

This situation is similarly dire in India, where cases spiked in February after weeks of steady decline, taking authorities by surprise. In a surge driven by variants of the virus, India saw over 180,000 new infections in one 24-hour span during the past week, bringing the total number of cases to over 13.9 million.

Problems that India had overcome last year are coming back to haunt health officials. Only 178 ventilators were free Wednesday afternoon in New Delhi, a city of 29 million, where 13,000 new infections were reported the previous day.

The challenges facing India reverberate beyond its borders since the country is the biggest supplier of shots to COVAX, the U.N.-sponsored program to distribute vaccines to poorer parts of the world. Last month, India said it would suspend vaccine exports until the virus’s spread inside the country slows.

The WHO recently described the supply situation as precarious. Up to 60 countries might not receive any more shots until June, by one estimate. To date, COVAX has delivered about 40 million doses to more than 100 countries, enough to cover barely 0.25% of the world’s population.

Globally, about 87% of the 700 million doses dispensed have been given out in rich countries. While 1 in 4 people in wealthy nations have received a vaccine, in poor countries the figure is 1 in more than 500.

In recent days, the U.S. and some European countries put the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine on hold while authorities investigate extremely rare but dangerous blood clots. AstraZeneca’s vaccine has likewise been hit with delays and restrictions because of a clotting scare.

Another concern: Poorer countries are relying on vaccines made by China and Russia, which some scientists believe provide less protection that those by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Last week, the director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged the country’s vaccines offer low protection and said officials are considering mixing them with other shots to improve their effectiveness.

In the U.S., where over 560,000 lives have been lost, accounting for more than 1 in 6 of the world’s COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and deaths have dropped, businesses are reopening, and life is beginning to return to something approaching normalcy in several states. The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits tumbled last week to 576,000, a post-COVID-19 low.

But progress has been patchy, and new hot spots — most notably Michigan — have flared up in recent weeks. Still, deaths in the U.S. are down to about 700 per day on average, plummeting from a mid-January peak of about 3,400.

In Europe, countries are feeling the brunt of a more contagious variant that first ravaged Britain and has pushed the continent’s COVID-19-related death toll beyond 1 million.

Close to 6,000 gravely ill patients are being treated in French critical care units, numbers not seen since the first wave a year ago.

Dr. Marc Leone, head of intensive care at the North Hospital in Marseille, said exhausted front-line staff members who were feted as heroes at the start of the pandemic now feel alone and are clinging to hope that renewed school closings and other restrictions will help curb the virus in the coming weeks.

“There’s exhaustion, more bad tempers. You have to tread carefully because there are a lot of conflicts,” he said. “We’ll give everything we have to get through these 15 days as best we can.”

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 552117

Reported Deaths: 7073
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1149761676
Ramsey47562851
Dakota42219422
Anoka38230415
Washington24823273
Stearns20893218
St. Louis16688297
Scott15865117
Wright14700126
Olmsted1270397
Sherburne1052180
Carver974845
Clay780689
Rice7588101
Blue Earth693240
Kandiyohi626079
Crow Wing612186
Chisago546650
Otter Tail541373
Benton527997
Mower450032
Douglas440570
Goodhue440471
Winona437849
Nobles399448
Morrison392559
McLeod391554
Isanti373559
Beltrami371357
Itasca368352
Polk364467
Steele359914
Becker352048
Lyon347348
Carlton328152
Freeborn325529
Pine310321
Nicollet305342
Brown293839
Mille Lacs279550
Le Sueur268822
Todd267730
Cass248726
Meeker234137
Waseca230720
Martin212329
Wabasha19943
Roseau196318
Hubbard171241
Renville171243
Dodge17083
Redwood166035
Houston162414
Cottonwood156221
Fillmore15159
Pennington150619
Chippewa145236
Wadena143521
Faribault143319
Sibley135210
Kanabec129221
Aitkin128436
Watonwan12549
Rock122319
Jackson116810
Yellow Medicine110119
Pipestone109425
Murray10209
Pope10156
Swift99418
Marshall85517
Stevens81310
Lake78219
Clearwater77114
Wilkin76712
Koochiching76512
Lac qui Parle73522
Big Stone5594
Lincoln5572
Grant5478
Norman5229
Mahnomen4978
Unassigned48578
Kittson46422
Red Lake3887
Traverse3595
Lake of the Woods3053
Cook1440

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 357296

Reported Deaths: 5818
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk55892604
Linn20270329
Scott19017234
Black Hawk15532306
Woodbury14878221
Johnson1401781
Dubuque13127202
Dallas1088496
Pottawattamie10713162
Story1029847
Warren554486
Clinton536690
Cerro Gordo521386
Webster507791
Sioux505573
Marshall476974
Muscatine458996
Des Moines440765
Wapello4251120
Buena Vista421640
Jasper407670
Plymouth396979
Lee368155
Marion354475
Jones293055
Henry285937
Bremer279160
Carroll279051
Crawford262240
Boone257933
Benton249955
Washington249350
Dickinson241243
Mahaska224450
Jackson217842
Kossuth212562
Clay210325
Tama206671
Delaware202539
Winneshiek194033
Page190320
Buchanan188531
Cedar183923
Fayette182941
Wright180035
Hardin179542
Hamilton178049
Harrison175673
Clayton166855
Butler162534
Mills158320
Cherokee156938
Floyd155242
Lyon154541
Madison153719
Poweshiek152533
Allamakee149051
Iowa145324
Hancock143334
Winnebago135831
Grundy135032
Cass134354
Calhoun133211
Jefferson130535
Emmet128440
Shelby127537
Sac127019
Appanoose126647
Louisa126549
Mitchell125241
Union124032
Chickasaw122515
Humboldt118226
Guthrie117829
Franklin112521
Palo Alto110622
Howard102822
Montgomery100237
Unassigned10020
Clarke98123
Keokuk94430
Monroe93628
Ida89533
Adair84432
Pocahontas83421
Monona80930
Davis79924
Greene76510
Osceola75116
Lucas74922
Worth7088
Taylor65112
Fremont61210
Decatur5899
Van Buren55518
Ringgold53623
Wayne52123
Audubon4939
Adams3284
