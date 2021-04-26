COVID claims life of third child in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minnesota child under the age of 10 has died from complications due to COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says the child was from the southwestern part of the state and is the third Minnesota COVID fatality under the age of 18 since the pandemic began.

Governor Tim Walz released the following statement:

“It is simply heartbreaking to hear that COVID-19 has taken the life of someone so young. My thoughts are with the Minnesota family grieving the loss of their beloved child. There is no grief more profound than the loss of family.”

“As the vaccines help us turn the page on COVID-19, we can’t forget that this is a deadly disease. It has taken over 7,000 Minnesotans’ lives and it continues to persist in our communities. It’s on all of us to do our part to end this pandemic – wear a mask, social distance, get tested, and get the vaccine. It will save lives.”

Those under the age of 16 are not eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, so MDH says the best way to keep children safe is for older people to get vaccinated and continue to follow those measures that prevent transmission of the virus, such as wearing masks when in public, socially distancing, getting tested regularly, staying home if you test positive or if you’re sick, washing your hands and covering your coughs.

Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller released the following statement:

“As a mom and a former teacher I am devastated to hear about the loss of one of our students to COVID-19. My heart is with the family, fellow students, and school staff who will forever be missing a child, a classmate, and an important member of their school community.”

“This sadly reinforces that the pandemic is not over and the precautions that we are taking are not just for our own safety, but for all Minnesotans – including our youngest students who are not yet eligible for the vaccine. We must finish out the school year strong. On behalf of our students and staff, please continue to get tested regularly, wash your hands, stay home when sick, wear a mask, and get vaccinated as soon as you can. These little acts all matter.”