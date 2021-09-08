COVID challenges continue at RPS as 50+ students test positive

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Keeping COVID out of classrooms is proving to be a challenge in the first week of the new school year at RPS.

Sharing an update on the district's Safe and Open Schools Plan, Interim Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel acknowledged student case counts are climbing.

"As I was putting these remarks together [Monday] and getting updates from the team, we went from having had 10 cases reported today, to 14 cases reported today, to 16 reported today, and that's how it feels in the schools right now." Dr. Pekel continued, "the numbers are growing, and we are getting a better sense by the day of what controlling COVID and mitigating COVID looks like as the Delta variant is in our schools."

The school year has just begun, yet RPS has already seen 52 students test positive for coronavirus, with more than half showing symptoms. Dr. Pekel shared an update this week from Principal Amy Adams on mitigation measures at Longfellow Elementary.

"She feels like students at Longfellow have been doing a great job of following the mitigation strategies, as have staff in putting together a safe and supportive environment for their students. And she particularly highlighted the Longfellow parents, who are really diligently following the decision tree that we released and choosing to keep their students home from school when they do have symptoms," Pekel shared.

Reading another note from his conversation with Adams, Pekel told school board members, "she said we're very glad we've had to quarantine students, but not classrooms And I think that's a really important goal."

However, challenges have also arisen according to Adams and other district staff. They include helping families adapt when kids need to be quarantined, and finding the time and resources to implement COVID guidelines.

"A whole array of sanitation procedures, we know this, but take a lot of extra time," Pekel said. "They've also really worked to limit movement throughout the building to lessen exposure, which has been effective and so far as they've had very, very limited exposure at Longfellow. But there's a price to the kind of free-flowing interaction that we want our kids to have."

Another challenge RPS is encountering - keeping up with the demand for masks.

"We are going through disposable masks very quickly. One estimate that Scott Sheridan shared with me was maybe 5000 per day, but that might just be because the school year is just the beginning."

Against that backdrop, 500 students are choosing not to come back to the classroom, instead taking courses through the district's new K-12 digital school, RPS Online. Dr. Pekel says enrollment in the digital option is very full through 8th grade, with some high school openings available on a case-by-case basis.