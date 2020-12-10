COVID-19 cases spike as Olmsted County awaits arrival of vaccine

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - As Olmsted County continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, the county and the Med-City are gearing up for the arrival of a vaccine.

Olmsted County alone has seen 708 newly diagnosed cases just this week. Public health officials say this is the highest weekly case count since early November.

Officials think that Thanksgiving gatherings are likely to blame for the spike.

Olmsted County Public Health Public Information Officer, Shay Baumbach says, "COVID again is in our community so it's still very important to continue to wear masks, wash hands frequently, cover cough/sneezes, and stay home..."

Possible shipments of a vaccine are to come within weeks. Mayo Clinic and Olmsted County Public Health are organizing vaccine distribution. Olmsted County Public Health is working with Olmsted Medical Center and Mayo Clinic to determine where mass vaccination clinics will be held when the vaccine arrives.

Baumbach explains, “In H1N1, we could have long lines that went around RCTC field house, a couple of times, obviously with COVID-19 there are other things we need to work around."

As cases spike in Olmsted County, public health officials continue contact tracing to limit the spread of the virus.

And on the note of slowing the spread -- Governor Walz declared December 10th as “Get Covered 2021 Day” in Minnesota, urging as many people as possible to get access to health insurance. For those needing coverage, MNSure open enrollment period ends December 22nd.

And for those looking for access to COVID-19 testing, it is still being offered through Olmsted County Public Health And Mayo Clinic, but free testing is also offered at Community Health Services, and at Hy-vee at Crossroads and West Circle Drive in Rochester.