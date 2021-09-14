COVID cases on the rise in Olmsted County as contact tracing becomes more difficult

ROCHESTER, Minn. - COVID-19 cases in Olmsted County are on the rise, and health leaders said Tuesday they can't contact trace all the positive tests.

Olmsted County is averaging 181 COVID-19 positive cases over the past seven days.

"With more than 180 new individuals testing positive per day, Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) does not have the capacity to continue case investigations and contact tracing for every individual testing positive for COVID-19. Olmsted County residents should know that some individuals who test positive for COVID-19, as well as their close contacts, may not receive a phone call from OCPHS during this time of community spread," health officials said.

“Olmsted County staff has been conducting investigations for the entire duration of the pandemic. Moving forward the county will frequently review prioritized groups and will conduct interviews based on case information from the community,” said OCPHS Director Graham Briggs.

OCPHS is asking any individual that tests positive for COVID-19 to:

Stay home: