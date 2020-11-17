COVID cases among Mayo Clinic workers up almost 30% in two weeks

ROCHESTER, Minn. – In just two weeks, another 905 staff members at Mayo Clinic have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

T

hat brings the total number of infected Mayo employees since March to 2,981. And roughly 1,500 staff members are working with restrictions related to coronavirus exposures at Mayo locations across the Midwest.

Mayo Clinic says 93% of their positive COVID cases are from community spread, meaning the Mayo employee was infected by someone else in their community and not at Mayo.

Dr. Amy Williams, executive dean of practice at Mayo says the number of COVID-19 patients coming into Mayo facilities is increasing every day and they’re adding more ICU and general medical beds at St. Marys hospital in Rochester to handle it.