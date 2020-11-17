Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

COVID cases among Mayo Clinic workers up almost 30% in two weeks

900 diagnosed with coronavirus in 14 days.

Posted: Nov 17, 2020 6:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – In just two weeks, another 905 staff members at Mayo Clinic have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
T

hat brings the total number of infected Mayo employees since March to 2,981. And roughly 1,500 staff members are working with restrictions related to coronavirus exposures at Mayo locations across the Midwest.

Mayo Clinic says 93% of their positive COVID cases are from community spread, meaning the Mayo employee was infected by someone else in their community and not at Mayo.

Dr. Amy Williams, executive dean of practice at Mayo says the number of COVID-19 patients coming into Mayo facilities is increasing every day and they’re adding more ICU and general medical beds at St. Marys hospital in Rochester to handle it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 231018

Reported Deaths: 2973
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin517121050
Ramsey21659433
Anoka16571190
Dakota16073159
Washington1068995
Stearns1019974
Scott614649
St. Louis575684
Olmsted531330
Wright522927
Sherburne408431
Clay384150
Carver32279
Blue Earth321310
Rice287925
Nobles280825
Kandiyohi27889
Crow Wing250725
Chisago23414
Winona212322
Benton209832
Mower203721
Otter Tail201312
Douglas172618
Polk172317
Lyon15989
Beltrami154913
Todd143712
Morrison143416
Itasca139519
Steele13925
Goodhue138220
McLeod13766
Becker13594
Isanti131311
Nicollet121421
Carlton11758
Waseca114910
Freeborn11445
Mille Lacs107427
Le Sueur10737
Cass9508
Pine9475
Brown8575
Martin84619
Hubbard79315
Meeker7685
Roseau7331
Wabasha7221
Watonwan6944
Dodge6720
Chippewa6667
Redwood56715
Pipestone55417
Wadena5496
Rock5349
Aitkin52313
Cottonwood5160
Renville51514
Sibley5123
Houston5082
Fillmore4930
Yellow Medicine4658
Murray4453
Kanabec43011
Pennington4114
Swift4024
Faribault4010
Pope3720
Stevens3641
Jackson3401
Unassigned34056
Marshall3266
Clearwater3243
Koochiching2695
Lincoln2661
Wilkin2664
Norman2545
Lac qui Parle2463
Big Stone2431
Lake2401
Mahnomen1873
Grant1845
Red Lake1483
Kittson1351
Traverse1020
Lake of the Woods761
Cook440

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 188495

Reported Deaths: 1999
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk28296308
Linn11811150
Woodbury9301108
Black Hawk9272118
Scott874860
Johnson831635
Dubuque788584
Story560519
Dallas540254
Pottawattamie502756
Sioux326222
Marshall302039
Webster295225
Buena Vista274013
Cerro Gordo272533
Clinton267735
Plymouth240034
Des Moines238014
Muscatine234161
Warren22179
Wapello216269
Jasper185436
Jones18548
Carroll173714
Marion168117
Lee167814
Crawford161415
Henry15557
Bremer154612
Benton137511
Tama135839
Jackson12166
Delaware120620
Washington112512
Dickinson11199
Boone109510
Mahaska109026
Wright10413
Page9963
Buchanan9387
Harrison93025
Hardin9149
Clay9124
Calhoun8896
Cedar86113
Clayton8574
Mills8534
Poweshiek82811
Fayette8268
Lyon8098
Hamilton8006
Kossuth7963
Butler7903
Floyd77712
Iowa77311
Winnebago77221
Winneshiek7569
Louisa71916
Hancock6876
Sac6796
Grundy6707
Cass65716
Cherokee6504
Shelby6453
Chickasaw6431
Appanoose6313
Emmet62922
Allamakee6269
Guthrie62015
Mitchell5994
Franklin58919
Humboldt5873
Madison5734
Union5636
Unassigned5450
Palo Alto5193
Jefferson5131
Pocahontas4622
Osceola4440
Keokuk4392
Clarke4354
Howard4129
Greene4100
Ida3976
Taylor3832
Monroe37812
Montgomery3579
Adair3545
Davis3484
Monona3342
Fremont3112
Van Buren2934
Lucas2856
Worth2750
Decatur2700
Audubon2631
Wayne2636
Ringgold1412
Adams1371
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Mason City
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Warmer Weather On The Way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local lawmakers weigh in on governors' COVID-19 response

Image

New respiratory care area at Osage & St. Ansgar

Image

Olmsted County seeing more COVID-19 cases

Image

Fire At Willows And Waters SEnior Living

Image

Sara's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Flu vaccine shortage in MN

Image

Good Shepherd Covid-19 outbreak

Image

Pleas from Healthcare Workers, a call to action

Image

North Iowa Strong Covid-19 Business Update

Image

Imagining The Future After The PaNDEMIC

Community Events