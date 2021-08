CANTON, Minn. – A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a beer garden server at the 2021 Canton Day Off celebration.

The City of Canton says the server was assisting the Fire Department in serving beer for a brief period on Saturday evening. That individual is now reportedly quarantining at home.

After consulting with the Fillmore County Public Health Department, city officials are encouraging beer garden patrons to monitor symptoms and work with their health care provider.