BELMOND, Iowa – A high school football game has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Belmond-Klemme Superintendent Dan Frazier says multiple players on their high school team have tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the cancellation of their first game of the season against West Fork.

The Belmond-Klemme team will not be allowed to return to the field until September 1. West Fork now has only days to try and find a replacement opponent for a week one game on Friday.