COVID booster shots to be available in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says Minnesota will start giving out Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots.

Federal health officials are recommending the booster shots for:

- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings

- People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions

- People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions

- People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting, such as frontline medical workers, teachers, and first responders

“Our administration will always prioritize the health and safety of Minnesotans — and right now that means getting our highest risk Minnesotans booster doses to keep their protection strong against the COVID-19 virus,” says Governor Walz. “We will begin giving boosters to Minnesotans who are eligible, which will help maximize protection for the most at-risk Minnesotans. We have enough vaccine to administer first, second, and booster doses — and I urge every eligible Minnesotan to take advantage of these easy, safe, and free opportunities to keep yourself best protected against this deadly virus.”

Federal health experts are still reviewing data from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson and will decide when recipients may be eligible for a booster shot. Walz says Minnesota will be ready to provide Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters when they are recommended.