COVID-19's financial impact on prep sports

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – COVID-19 has impacted nearly every part of the economy but what about high school athletics?

The virus caused spring sports in Minnesota and Iowa to be canceled. While some might believe this would have a negative impact on the finances of an athletic department, Lourdes High School Activities Director, Steve Strickland, says it was the opposite at LHS.

“We probably did gain a little bit because of transportation, field rentals, and officials,” Strickland said. “We were lucky because we had a fair amount of families donate their activities (fees) back to help us cover a lot of our costs for other seasons.”

Strickland explained spring sports are not revenue-generating sports because they do not charge a gate fee. However, he says they have already lost three major fundraisers for the year that play a critical role in the department’s ability to cater to student-athletes.

While departments may be sitting comfortably at the moment, what if there’s no fall season? Sports like football which draw large crowds and charge admission are the true moneymakers.

No sports this fall could be detrimental to the success of athletic programs.

“It’s really hard to guess because we don’t know what we could have or what we couldn’t have (this fall),” Strickland added. “This is changing every single day and what we talk about today and think could happen now could be different tomorrow. You start losing things like boys and girls soccer or football – they’re revenue sports that help offset some of our costs.”

In the scenario the Minnesota State High School League proceeds with fall activities, Strickland says his biggest concern aside from the safety and health of students is transportation. He pointed out they will be able to seat fewer students to a bus in order to abide by social distancing guidelines resulting in the need for more buses or alternate transportation.