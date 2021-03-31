COVID-19 vaccine now available at all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee says COVID-19 vaccine is now available at all 270 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across eight states.

The grocery chain says vaccinations have started at Hy-Vee sites in Wisconsin through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

“Hy-Vee’s rapid COVID-19 vaccine expansion has allowed us to reach key communities in both urban and rural areas across the Midwest,” says Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “Leveraging our team of more than 2,700 pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, our fleet of Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobiles and our strategic partnerships that we have built with local organizations, we have been able to make great strides in helping protect our communities from this pandemic.”

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available at all Hy-Vee pharmacies by appointment only. Click here to schedule an appointment.

Hy-Vee says it also offers free COVID-19 lab testing, rapid antigen COVID-19 testing, and rapid antibody testing to test for past COVID-19 infection. To schedule a testing appointment, patients can visit www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting. Hy-Vee says it is currently searching for more than 1,000 pharmacy technicians to assist with COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccine administration as more doses become available.