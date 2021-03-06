COVID-19 vaccine may cause swollen lymph nodes in some patients

BRITT, Iowa - Getting the COVID-19 vaccine can cause reactions depending on the person, but one side effect - swollen lymph nodes - is causing some concern among women.

Lymph nodes are immune system glands that enlarge in response to a bacterial or viral infection. The COVID vaccine obviously triggers an immune response and that too can result in swollen lymph nodes, which can be a key indicator of cancer.

Women who have reported swollen lymph nodes as a side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine found swollen nodes beneath the same arm where the shot was administered.

Jami Hagen is the Radiology Director at Hancock County Health System.

She says enlarged lymph nodes found in breast tissue can appear as an abnormality on a mammogram.

This can be alarming and prompt further testing. That can mean anything from additional imaging to breast ultrasounds, to even a biopsy.

"So it's very important that if we can avoid that - we want to do everything we can to avoid those situations for those women,” Hagen says.

Hagen says swollen lymph nodes are a normal reaction to the vaccine and that the reaction should go away on its own.

She emphasizes the importance of getting your annual screening, regardless of receiving the covid vaccine.

“A lot of women out there and sometimes even men who have had issues and put things off because of a pandemic...catching things early is really the best way to save lives."

Hancock County Health System is spreading the word of this reaction to radiologists across north Iowa.

Radiologists recommend waiting four weeks after recieving the second dose of the vaccine to get your mammogram screening - and let your provider know which arm you got the shot in to better understand the images.