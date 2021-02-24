COVID-19 vaccine for children may be approved by early fall

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As adults 65 and older continue to get vaccinated across Minnesota studies are underway to ensure the COVID-19 shot is safe for kids as well.

Mayo Clinic says Pfizer started a vaccine trial for kids 12-15 years old in September and hopes to have results to present to the FDA by this summer.

Pediatrician and vaccine researcher Dr. Robert Jacobson says the research indicates a safe and effective vaccine for kids could be available by early fall.

"What the companies will be presenting this summer to the FDA is proof that the vaccines are safe in children, with no safety signals of concern, and that they produce the same level of antibodies or better than they did in the adult trials," he said.

Similarly Moderna is studying around 3,000 children ages 12-17 years old and should present its finding to the FDA this summer as well.

Dr. Jacobson does say while the vaccine is important the fact one isn't approved right now shouldn't stop kids from returning to school.

He explained, "We can't require vaccines that currently do not exist for children to be a stumbling block or an obstacle for children to go back to school. We have plans in place for controlling the risk in schools based on the local circumstances of transmission of the disease that will allow children to go back safely even before we have those vaccines."

Mayo Clinic says after the vaccine is approved for kids 12-17 years old trials will likely begin on children 11 years old and younger.