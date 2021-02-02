The Associated Press has compiled information for every state.
Posted: Feb 2, 2021 11:21 AM
Related Content
- COVID-19 vaccine eligibility by state: Here's what is happening in every state in the US
- Minnesota health officials expand vaccine eligibility
- Developing a COVID-19 vaccine
- CDC vaccine advisers vote to recommend Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the United States
- NIACC eligible for $1 million prize
- States file their Covid-19 vaccine plans to CDC without plans to pay for them, state health officials say
- OMC administers first COVID-19 vaccines
- CDC documents say states should prepare to distribute Covid-19 vaccines as soon as late October
- States face tough questions about who should get Covid-19 vaccines after the initial groups
- The first public Covid-19 vaccines reach all states as the US death toll tops 300,000
Scroll for more content...