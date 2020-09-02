Clear

COVID-19 vaccine could be distributed by November 1

CDC tells states to prepare while critics complain about 'October surprise.'

Posted: Sep 2, 2020 5:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The federal government has told states to prepare for a coronavirus vaccine to be ready to distribute by Nov. 1.

The timeline raised concern among public health experts about an “October surprise" — a vaccine approval driven by political considerations ahead of a presidential election, rather than science.

In a letter to governors dated Aug. 27, Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said states “in the near future” will receive permit applications from McKesson Corp., which has contracted with CDC to distribute vaccines to places including state and local health departments and hospitals.

“CDC urgently requests your assistance in expediting applications for these distribution facilities and, if necessary, asks that you consider waiving requirements that would prevent these facilities from becoming fully operational by November 1, 2020,” Redfield wrote.

He wrote that any waivers will not compromise the safety or effectiveness of the vaccine. The Associated Press obtained the letter, which was first reported by McClatchy.

Redfield told Yahoo Finance that officials were preparing “for what I anticipate will be reality, is that there’ll be one or more vaccines available for us in November, December.”

James S. Blumenstock, a senior vice president at the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, said the CDC was offering “an aggressive but necessary timetable" but that public health agencies were mobilizing to prepare detailed plans.

Several vaccine and public health experts pointed out that final stage trials of experimental vaccines are still recruiting, and are at best halfway through that process. The vaccines are two doses, and each is given a month apart. Several experts told the AP they did not understand how there could be adequate data on whether the vaccines work and are safe before Nov. 1.

“Being ready is reasonable. Cutting short phase 3 trials before you get the information you need isn’t,” said Dr. Paul Offit, a Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia immunization expert who sits on the FDA's vaccine advisory committee.

Peter Hotez, dean of Baylor University's tropical medicine school, said he was “very concerned” about whether the Food and Drug Administration would use an emergency use authorization to approve a vaccine before knowing whether it works and is safe.

"It gives the appearance of a stunt rather than an expression of public health concern,″ Hotez said

Michael Osterholm, a University of Minnesota infectious disease expert, said he was concerned about an “October surprise” with a vaccine being rushed through ahead of the election.

“The public health community wants a safe and effective vaccine as much as anybody could want it,” Osterholm said. “But the data have to be clear and compelling, that the vaccine is effective and that it's safe.”

He said there was a “credibility gap” between doctors and the FDA about how rigorous products are being evaluated during the pandemic.

Some states on Wednesday said they were working on next steps while still awaiting details from CDC.

New Mexico Human Service Secretary David Scrase said the state was preparing to administer coronavirus vaccines on a limited basis starting in November to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. The broad public vaccine roll-out is slated for January. He said current vaccine provider networks are robust and adequate for the COVID-19 effort.

Regarding the timing of the CDC request to expedite or waive permits for distribution centers to open Nov. 1, Scrase said, “I can’t tell you about the political motivations on that.”

A spokesman for Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee said the state was reviewing its next steps.

"News of a vaccine is encouraging and a testament to the power of American innovation,” said the spokesman, Gillum Ferguson.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 76355

Reported Deaths: 1871
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin23209881
Ramsey9243298
Dakota5973111
Anoka4782121
Stearns328522
Washington300354
Olmsted204524
Scott202132
Nobles186913
Blue Earth12785
Wright12626
Rice11998
Mower11853
Carver11284
Sherburne92013
St. Louis90223
Clay89340
Kandiyohi8201
Lyon5383
Winona48117
Todd4512
Watonwan4454
Nicollet44215
Steele4362
Benton4093
Freeborn4031
Le Sueur3842
McLeod3671
Beltrami3211
Chisago3191
Crow Wing31216
Otter Tail2994
Waseca2703
Goodhue2619
Martin2366
Cottonwood2040
Polk2044
Itasca20112
Becker2002
Carlton1931
Pipestone1879
Isanti1770
Douglas1711
Unassigned16449
Pine1570
Dodge1560
Murray1442
Sibley1403
Chippewa1361
Brown1312
Wabasha1240
Morrison1191
Faribault1150
Meeker1102
Rock1070
Cass1053
Mille Lacs1013
Jackson961
Pennington911
Yellow Medicine901
Koochiching883
Fillmore860
Renville846
Houston770
Roseau740
Lincoln700
Redwood660
Kanabec655
Swift651
Pope640
Grant554
Stevens520
Aitkin511
Wilkin513
Wadena490
Hubbard460
Norman460
Mahnomen371
Marshall370
Big Stone350
Lake340
Red Lake290
Traverse210
Clearwater190
Lac qui Parle170
Lake of the Woods100
Kittson70
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 65643

Reported Deaths: 1118
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13465226
Woodbury415256
Johnson405026
Black Hawk383076
Linn299394
Story253416
Dallas238638
Scott225021
Dubuque204936
Buena Vista182712
Marshall165632
Pottawattamie164834
Wapello108951
Webster10389
Muscatine97352
Sioux9083
Clinton85310
Cerro Gordo83920
Crawford8363
Warren7845
Plymouth74618
Tama62329
Jasper58830
Des Moines5765
Wright5201
Marion4901
Lee4405
Carroll4283
Dickinson4246
Louisa39714
Boone3484
Washington34611
Bremer3397
Franklin29717
Henry2944
Hamilton2822
Clarke2403
Clay2363
Hardin2311
Delaware2263
Winneshiek2244
Mahaska22318
Emmet2218
Floyd2193
Shelby2171
Jackson2151
Butler2112
Benton2051
Poweshiek1848
Allamakee1835
Clayton1833
Buchanan1761
Jones1752
Guthrie1735
Madison1652
Winnebago1649
Hancock1562
Cedar1551
Humboldt1522
Lyon1522
Harrison1482
Fayette1431
Cherokee1402
Howard1362
Grundy1321
Mills1311
Pocahontas1312
Calhoun1302
Kossuth1220
Jefferson1200
Palo Alto1190
Sac1190
Iowa1161
Mitchell1140
Page1130
Taylor1131
Cass1122
Chickasaw1120
Monroe1128
Monona1071
Van Buren1011
Osceola990
Lucas975
Union933
Appanoose853
Davis842
Montgomery825
Worth800
Keokuk661
Fremont590
Greene580
Wayne522
Adair491
Decatur460
Ida440
Audubon381
Ringgold311
Adams220
Unassigned30
