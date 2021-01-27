COVID-19 vaccine a birthday gift for Mason City 95-year-old

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a monumental birthday for a local woman who has seen a lot of history in her lifetime. Today, 95-year-old Pat Bergo received a gift she's been waiting for since the pandemic started. She got the COVID-19 vaccine on her birthday.

Bergo arrived at the CG Public Health vaccination clinic dressed for the occasion, sporting a black bow in her hair.

She says her family registered her to get the shot, when the sign up form was accidentally published last weekend.

After receiving the vaccine, Bergo said she felt fine and the experience was like getting a flu shot.

Bergo says being able to get the vaccine was a fantastic opportunity.

"I thought that my Christmas and Fourth of July were my favorite times, but today's got to top it. This is top drawer," said Bergo.



She also said her spirit of optimism has carried her through the pandemic. She's also impressed with how the nation has pulled together to fight COVID-19.