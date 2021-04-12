COVID-19 vaccination rate hits 50% in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than 2 million Minnesotans have rolled up their sleeves and received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state is looking at a little more than 46% of Minnesotans 65 and older receiving their first dose. Olmsted County is doing even better with public health saying the area hit the 50% milestone on Monday.

Director Graham Briggs says he hopes that trend continues as the demand for vaccines lessen but the supply remains steady.

However, as vaccination numbers increase COVID case counts are rising too with the state averaging around 2,400 each day over the last week.

Briggs says it’s unlikely Olmsted County will see a major surge like we did towards the end of last year.

He explained, “While we may not be able to be completely protected and not see any surge or outbreak my guess here is that it's going to be a lot more difficult for COVID-19 to jump from person to person in our community now than it was back in late October, early November.”

He says as more of the population gets vaccinated every day we’re getting closer to herd immunity.

“We might be getting to a point that we see a lesser surge just because we've got enough of the people vaccinated, to not protect the community entirely, but make it a lot more difficult for the virus to jump from person to person,” he added.

Briggs says there’s been a minor uptick in positive case numbers but that’s something public health will continue to monitor.