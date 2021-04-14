COVID-19 trials underway for children, vaccine approval expected by 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The race to vaccinate as many people as possible before COVID-19 variants spread is on and children are next in line to receive a vaccine.

Mayo Clinic says there's an increase in the number of children becoming infected which has risen from around 2% in the spring of last year to nearly 18% right now.

Currently Pfizer and Moderna have COVID vaccine trials underway for children 6 months to 11 years of age.

Pediatric Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse says results are expected to be released by the end of this year with vaccine approval estimated by 2022.

Dr. Rajapakse says Pfizer has released data from its vaccine trial for agaes 12-15 years old with the hope of FDA approval before kids return to school in the fall.

She explained, "I think we're all hopeful for the older age groups, the 12-15 year olds, we'll be able to have many of them vaccinated through the summer and before we start the new school year. I think the more kids in schools who are vaccinated the safer the school community overall will be."

As far as safety concerns Pediatric and Clinic Care Specialist Dr. Joseph Poterucha says given Pfizer's data over the past months in adults it will likely reflect the same in children.

Dr. Poterucha added, "It's been now 9 months. We've been seeing good safety data, no concerns with the autoimmune process or delayed immunization reaction so we know that it's safe. Really we're seeing a shift in the attitude of hesitancy."

Until all students are vaccinated Mayo Clinic says CDC health guidelines should still be maintained within schools.