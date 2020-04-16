COVID-19 treatment to be tested in the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A possible treatment for COVID-19 will soon begin testing at Mayo Clinic.

ViralClear Pharmaceuticals is repurposing a drug originally intended to treat Hepatitis C. It's already been through several trials as a Hepatitis C treatment, so it's known to be safe. The antiviral, VicroMax, has shown to be 98% effective against COVID-19.

"This particular antiviral is very effective at working within the host cell. What it does, is it block a particularly important pathway," explains ViralClear CEO Nick Spring.

BioSig Technologies, a medtech company, is parent company to ViralClear. It opened an office in Rochester in late 2019. On April 8th, ViralClear Pharmaceuticals entered into an agreement with Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research.

Within the next three months, a phase II clinical trial will be conducted at Mayo Clinic under the leadership of Andrew D. Badley, M.D., Professor and Chair of Department of Molecular Medicine and the Enterprise Chair of COVID-19 Task Force.

The ultimate goal is to not only eventually use the treatment to help patients recover from COVID-19, but to also prevent future outbreaks from becoming widespread and put it to use in future pandemics.

The pharmaceutical is consumed orally instead of being injected, so it can be taken in or outside of a hospital setting.