MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is relocating its coronavirus testing site.

Starting Thursday, the site will move from the North Iowa Events Center to MercyOne on First Southwest at 600 1st Street SW.

MercyOne says this drive-thru clinic is only available to those who have been screened and referred. Patients must schedule a test through their health care provider or the MercyOne Family Health Line, 641-428-7777.