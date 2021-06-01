COVID-19 test positivity rates at an all-time low in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It would seem vaccinating the masses is paying off as the COVID-19 positivity rate is near an all-time low since the start of the pandemic.

In Minnesota, the average COVID test positivity rate is just above 2% and according to the Olmsted County Public Health Department, we're about the same at 2.8%.

Program manager Meaghan Sherden says we cut our positivity rate in half last week and cases were cut in half as well.

Sherden says Olmsted County had the lowest case count since the week of May 4th last year. The seven-day rolling average shows around 3 cases per day.

She credits the declining number with the increase in vaccination rates.

Sherden said, "Here in Olmsted County if you look at 16 plus we're at 78.3%. I know overall in the state we have slowed down but we are seeing those little increments help us creep up to at least that 70% target that the governor and the president have put into place by July 1st."

Public health says it's important to continue to track COVID trends in case there are early warning signs of a hotspot in the county and to get ahead of any potential outbreaks especially after Memorial Day weekend.