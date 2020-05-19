COVID-19 stunts revenue for campgrounds ahead of Memorial Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Frustration is mounting at campgrounds in Minnesota as Memorial Day weekend quickly approaches.

What is usually a big weekend for the industry has been stunted by the coronavirus.

Across the Land of 10,000 Lakes private and state campgrounds remain closed to overnight stays and they’re meant to stay closed until June 1st.

That’s a big problem for co-owner Barb Philip of KOA Campgrounds in Marion/Rochester.

Currently the pools, public restrooms an all other public facilities are closed.

Philip says there are only about 10 lots being used out of their 85.

Philip says those spots are filled because the governor’s order allows people traveling through or going to stay at Mayo Clinic to use the site.

She explained, “He did say like traveling nurses and things like that so these folks are all going to the clinic and they really can't park in downtown Rochester anywhere so they've chosen here.

Philip says she’s losing about a quarter to a third of her revenue for the whole year by missing out on Memorial Day.