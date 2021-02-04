COVID-19 risk in school-aged children

ROCHESTER, Minn. - RPS parents protested Tuesday night urging the district to begin in-person instruction.

The district is moving in that direction with in-person classes set to begin no earlier than March.

KIMT News 3 sat in on the COVID-19 public health call on Wednesday to learn more about local trends with COVID-19 and school-aged children.

Graham Briggs spoke about cases dropping in the county, but the positivity rate has increased in kids.

"Cases in kids ages 5-18 are starting to go up," says Briggs.

He says there has been a lot of discussion about how to get kids back to school safely.

Briggs says there have been 6 different outbreaks with high school athletics so far in 2021.

"I think where the complexity here is how different this looks between different populations. So knowing, for instance, elementary aged children, we can see here in Olmsted County and the national data reflects, we can have younger kids in school much more safely," Briggs says.

Briggs says there is a lower transmission rate between younger children.

He says the difficulty of this is when the schools bring back the administrators and bus drivers who interact with the students daily.

RPS approved a play for Pre-K through 5th grades returning to in-person class no earlier than March 1st.

Grades 6-12 will return to in-person classes starting April 5th, depending on confirmation from the school board on March 16th.