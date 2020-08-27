COVID-19 relief grants aim to help underserved communities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are new grants available to help underserved communities in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Justice Program is distributing $8 million in relief funds.

The grants are meant to address underserved communities in areas of youth employment, out-of-school activities, mental health services and youth-focused violence intervention and prevention among others.

Assistant commissioner of Minnesota's Department of Public Safety Booker Hodges says nonprofit agencies, local governments, regional governance bodies and tribal government are all eligible to apply.

The funds will e available for expenses caused by the pandemic from September 1st through December 30th of this year.

Hodges added, "I think providing these funds will hopefully provide some stability in communities and hopefully restore some of the services that have been strained or lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The department says agencies serving the largest percentages of disproportionately impacted communities will be a priority for funding.

All those interested in applying can click here for more information.