COVID-19 poses greater risk for anyone who is obese

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Obesity is a problem nationwide and according to doctors at the Mayo Clinic it's not slowing down which could be a bigger issue during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Director of Mayo’s Healthy Living Program, Dr. Donald Hensrud says almost three-fourths of adults in our country are overweight or obese.

Given the pandemic Hensrud says it’s especially important to keep our bodies as healthy as possible.

He says being obese or overweight changes your body and that’s no good when it comes to this virus.

He explained, “Altered immune function, inflammation, insulin resistance is a big one. And these things may, with different mechanisms, increase the risk of COVID-19.”

Hensrud says anything helps when it comes to being healthy whether it’s eating better or moving a little more each day.