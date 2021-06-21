COVID-19 patients are experiencing post-intensive care syndrome while adjusting to post-pandemic living

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As we're starting to transition back to pre-pandemic living, we're learning it's bringing on a lot of new stressors for many people.

Heather Geerts with Zumbro Valley Health Center said some people can jump right back into the swing of things, but for others, it's going to take a long time to adjust and that's okay. She explained the most important thing to know is that everyone manages their symptoms and feelings differently. "Everyone needs to go at their own pace. There is no one right way," said Geerts. "There is no way that everybody should do it. Know that it's okay to ask for help."

Patients who have survived COVID-19 may have to face another battle: post-intensive care syndrome, which is similar to post-traumatic stress disorder. And their family members could also experience the same feelings. Post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, is similar to post-intensive care syndrome, or PICS.

Geerts said with PTSD, some signs you should pay attention to are not being able to leave home, canceling plans or even physical symptoms, like sweating, a racing heart or feeling nauseous - all of which can happen when transitioning to post-pandemic living.

PICS is when long-term ICU patients develop symptoms of forgetfulness, have difficulty talking or poor concentration. Geerts explained it's important to realize that PICS can also happen to loved ones of ICU patients. "We know that secondary trauma and hearing that trauma can affect you. That's almost what family members experienced," she said. "They didn't go through it. They didn't experience it firsthand, but they did experience it."

According to the Society of Critical Care Medicine, 30% to 80% of ICU patients experience PICS after leaving the hospital. If you or a loved one are experiencing PICS, medical experts encourage you to talk about current events, participate in memory games or keep an ICU journal to cope with anxiety.