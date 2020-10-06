COVID-19 pandemic impacts National Night Out attendance

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Communities across the nation are looking to enhance relationships between neighbors and law enforcement.

National Night Out is taking place Tuesday but the COVID-19 pandemic is putting a slight damper on the event.

The annual event usually takes place in August but was postponed; the coronavirus has also been impacting attendance.

Sgt. Ryan Manguson says there are only around 50 neighborhoods registered to participate this year. That’s compared to more than 100 in previous years.

The event is meant to bring the community and officers together when there isn’t a crisis and allow community members to ask questions and build a relationship with law enforcement.

Manguston hopes this year will prompt open conversations about the Black Lives Matter movement even if officers don’t have all the answers yet.

He explained, “Especially in these times with both the pandemic and the Black Live Matter movement throughout the nation to be able to get together with community in a non-crisis situation and have those conversations, start those conversations and answer some community questions when they have them.”

The department also says officers will be wearing masks, social distancing and won’t eating any food like they’d normally do during the event.