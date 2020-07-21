COVID-19 pandemic causes increase in absentee ballot requests

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The coronavirus pandemic is causing an increase in absentee ballot requests across Minnesota.

Olmsted County Elections manager Katie Smith says there's been more than 22,000 requests for absentee ballots for August's primary election.

For reference Smith says the presidential nomination primary this March saw only around 500 voters request absentee ballots.

"I think a lot of it is because of COVID-19, people are just more interested in how to participate in different ways," said Smith. "Then, since Minnesota passed the 'no-excuse' absentee voting in 2014, we've just seen an increase in people participating absentee."

Olmsted County has also received around 25,000 absentee ballot requests for November's election.

You can request an absentee ballot up until the day before the election.