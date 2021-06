MASON CITY, Iowa - One of three statewide COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities is in Cerro Gordo County.

According to health officials, Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center reported 12 positive cases recently. None of those cases are currently classified as recovered.

The other two outbreaks were reported in Des Moines and Audubon counties.

There have been 2,371 resident deaths from long-term care facilities since the pandemic began.