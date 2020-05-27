COVID-19 not impacting RST's master plan, runway reconstruction

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In some good news for the Rochester International Airport the coronavirus isn't impacting major plans to reconstruct the runway.

During an online Airport Commission meeting Wednesday morning executive director John Reed says RST is looking at finalizing a bid award for the project.

The project now moves to the Rochester City Council for approval.

The estimated total project cost is nearly $80 million with funding coming from the federal government, state and city.

So far Reeds says the project appears to be on track. He added, "I think COVID-19 has done a lot of things to a lot of business but it's not stopped the planning efforts or moving forward on a major capital project like the replacement of a runway."

Despite the current pandemic Reed says the airport is expecting to receive a federal grant this fall with the hope of starting construction in the spring of next year.