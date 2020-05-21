COVID-19 making absentee balloting popular in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - Iowans are heading to the polls on Tuesday and some might be a little apprehensive about casting their vote because of the coronavirus.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says the Iowa National Guard has been distributing PPE supplies to every county in the state to give to poll workers.

Absentee voting has been very popular and according to Secretary Pate, they are way pas the record for absentee votes.

KIMT News 3 spoke with a Mason City resident who is a little nervous about polling in the age of COVID-19.

"Definitely, I would do that. If I had that option I would take that option," said Linda See.

If you want to fill out an absentee ballot, time is running out. The deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday.