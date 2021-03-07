COVID-19 impacts birthrates

ROCHESTER, Minn- From the way we work to how we communicate, the pandemic has changed it all. Now it's impacting population count with less babies being born. Over the past year, many doctors expected a baby boom with dozens of people staying home, however, so far it's been a baby bust.

Since COVID-19 has impacted people's jobs and their incomes, it has led to fewer births. Political analyst Rayce Hardy tells KIMT News 3 it's more than just financial reasons.

"Who was also at home were the kids and one of the parents at least are playing teacher for the day so that makes it busy," said Hardy. "Plus the number of people who didn't know if being pregnant during COVID was an increase chance of harm."

According to The Brookings Institution, 300,000 or less children are predicted to be born this year which could have a big impact on school systems in the future.

"If your a small rural area and you get hit with a situation where there are no births, five years from now, four or five fewer kids in a kindergarten class, that's a teaching position out the door," said Hardy.

According to The Guttmacher Institute, while birthrates might be low now, there is a chance they could increase in the future since people may be putting off having kids until the country recovers from the pandemic.