COVID-19 impact on small cities and rural living

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We know the coronavirus will have lasting impacts on the way we work, shop, travel and even where we live.

With working from home becoming more widespread the option to live further from our offices is a real possibility. Plus, the draw of cheaper rent compared to urban living with more space to spread out may be tempting for many.

The city of Byron says on average it has been growing by 50-60 houses a year but there is infrastructure to increase that rate.

City administrator Mary Blair-Hoeft says Byron's sewer plant can support 12,000 people and right now it's at about 5,700.

Blair-Hoeft explained, "Byron, honestly, wouldn't be afraid of it. We have the growth capacity at the city level for infrastructure for land, and sewer and water."

However, Destination Medical Center says since some people might consider Rochester to be a smaller city we could also see some benefits if workers were to migrate from the Twin Cities.

Director of economic development and placemaking Patrick Seeb said, "Rochester itself may prosper by people who are moving from denser, more populace cities, and want to live and work in smaller cities."

The DMC says in order to successfully work remotely in rural communities there needs to be affordable high-speed internet connection.