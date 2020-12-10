COVID-19 from a Mayo Clinic chaplain's perspective: She says 'not something I will forget in the near future'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We often hear from nurses and doctors on the frontline of this pandemic, but there are so many more men and women behind the scenes.

KIMT News 3 spoke with a hospital chaplain in Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 ICU about her experience.

A chaplain can be a source of comfort, especially when family members cannot be present to visit their loved ones battling COVID-19 here at Mayo Clinic.

Megan Miller provides spiritual care to patients and families.

She's serving in the COVID-19 unit and says this experience is different than anything she's ever done at the hospital.

Miller was emotional as she described the days where she and the room nurse spent hours holding a screen so a patient's family could be with them before they passed away.

Miller says it's a strange and horrible experience for everyone involved.

She insists even hearing a familiar voice through a device can help a patient.

"The sound of people crying over zoom is probably not something I will forget in the near future," Miller says.

Miller adds, as healthcare workers take on more than ever before, they're working together to support one another, as well as ensure their patients receive the best care possible.