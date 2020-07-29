COVID-19 exposure logging software could potentially alert you to someone who has tested positive

MASON CITY, Iowa - We might be looking around when we enter a crowded place, wondering if anyone might just have the coronavirus. There's a new way to find out if you are near anyone who has tested positive.

It's called COVID-19 exposure logging, a feature which has been added to the software of both Android and Apple phones. If it's activated, it could warn you if someone nearby has tested positive for coronavirus.

Linda Schuttler marvels at how the latest technology could keep you away from someone with the coronavirus..

"I was talking with my friend here about COVID and It is frightening but we feel really safe out here. We're out in the open, no masks. You just feel comfortable. Inside buildings though, I'm not going without a mask," she said.

Schuttler, among others, has concerns about privacy she'd like to see addressed.

"That's what would scare me or frighten me, but if it is safe I would definitely do it, yeah," said Schuttler.

Both Apple and Google say the function does not give out any personal information. Pat Palmer, who runs The Computer Guy says the features are completely voluntary.

"The end user on the phone has to be the one to turn on or to activate it or to tell it if you've been exposed, or you have COVID," said Palmer.

He thinks the software is a great idea for people concerned about catching coronavirus and says this new function is no more intrusive than any of the other apps we use.

"COVID goes to church, COVID goes to graduation receptions. COVID is an uninvited guest. So this is just a tool. If you want to track it you can track it. If you don't, don't do anything with it. You can turn your Bluetooth off and you won't have to worry about it," he said.

The software requires an app in order for it to work. Health officials in both Minnesota and Iowa have not released an app that will work with the technology. The closest state that has is North Dakota.