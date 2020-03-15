Clear
COVID-19 delaying trials and cancelling prison visits in Iowa

State officials taking steps to prevent the spread of the disease.

Posted: Mar 15, 2020 12:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Supreme Court is postponing all criminal and civil jury trials due to the coronavirus.

Unless a jury has already been sworn in, criminal trials will be not start until April 20 and civil trials will be pushed back until May 4. County clerk of court offices will remain open.

The Iowa Department of Corrections is also cancelling all visitation at all state prisons until further notice. The DOC issued a statement saying:

“While most other correctional departments across the country have also suspended visiting, this decision is rarely easy. The DOC realizes the impact this can have on institution morale over time, and also knows the value of keeping inmates connected with their families. To help address this concern, the department has been exploring reduced cost or free phone calls, reduced cost O-mails, and is working to establish the capability for video visitations.”

The DOC says it is taking every precaution to prevent the introduction and spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Iowa’s prison system.

