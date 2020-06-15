COVID-19 closing Culver's in north Rochester for two weeks

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Culver’s restaurant on 55th Street NW in Rochester is closing for two weeks after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The local owner/operator Jeremy Scheel has issued the following statement on the temporary shut down:



“The health and safety of our guests and team members is our highest priority. Due to a team member testing positive for COVID-19, we have decided to voluntarily close the Culver’s restaurant on 55th St. in Rochester MN for the next two weeks. Team members are being asked to self-quarantine and the restaurant will undergo deep cleaning. Team members will continue to be paid during this period. The owner/operator of the restaurant is working with Public Health to follow all recommended protocols.”