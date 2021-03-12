Clear
COVID-19 causing havoc with March Madness

Kansas head coach Bill Self watches player introductions before an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 men's tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches player introductions before an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 men's tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Two more top teams bow out of conference tournaments due to coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 12, 2021 1:35 PM
Updated: Mar 12, 2021 1:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) - The Atlantic Coast Conference has canceled its tournament semifinal game between No. 16 Virginia and Georgia Tech due to a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cavaliers program.

It is second tournament game the league has called off in two days due to COVID issues.

The ACC made the announcement Friday morning, less than 12 hours before the Yellow Jackets and Cavaliers were set to play the first of two semifinal games. That means Georgia Tech will advance to Saturday’s championship game to face the winner of the North Carolina-Florida State matchup.

Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett described the outcome of the tests as a “gut punch.”

“I’m hurting for our players, especially our seniors,” Bennett said in a statement. "I told our young men they have every reason to be disappointed, but it is still very important how they choose to respond. We are exhausting all options to participate in the NCAA Tournament.”

Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said in the statement the school was "in communication with the appropriate officials regarding our participation” in the NCAA Tournament, which starts Tuesday.

The cancellation came a day after Duke withdrew from the tournament and ended its season amid its own positive test before facing the Seminoles in the quarterfinals.

Kansas withdrew from the Big 12 Tournament on Friday after a positive COVID-19 test within the men’s basketball program, sending No. 13 Texas into the championship game against No. 2 Baylor or No. 12 Oklahoma State.

The Jayhawks learned earlier this week they would be without center David McCormack and backup forward Tristan Enaruna due to COVID-19 protocols. They managed to beat No. 25 Oklahoma 69-62 in the quarterfinals without them.

Kansas had gone the entire season without an outbreak that caused it to cancel or postpone a game.

It’s unclear whether the positive test came from a player or staff member.

Kansas would need to return seven consecutive days of negative tests that produce at least five eligible players to participate in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 494106

Reported Deaths: 6792
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1024981626
Ramsey43660826
Dakota37019398
Anoka33814402
Washington22391268
Stearns18957208
St. Louis15082286
Scott13605107
Wright12737119
Olmsted1196593
Sherburne890677
Carver804141
Clay700389
Rice683493
Blue Earth615437
Kandiyohi586678
Crow Wing526584
Chisago506147
Otter Tail490971
Benton462194
Winona422549
Mower416231
Douglas397570
Goodhue393869
Nobles388147
McLeod346353
Polk345865
Beltrami340954
Morrison334551
Becker317346
Itasca317349
Lyon315046
Isanti312356
Steele310511
Carlton302350
Freeborn291225
Pine284820
Nicollet267542
Brown251238
Todd250930
Le Sueur241022
Mille Lacs232047
Cass224126
Waseca213019
Meeker209434
Martin191929
Wabasha18843
Roseau181517
Hubbard161541
Houston158414
Dodge15524
Renville153741
Redwood149034
Fillmore14159
Pennington141016
Chippewa137935
Cottonwood137720
Wadena132920
Faribault127617
Aitkin119433
Sibley119310
Watonwan11888
Rock117016
Kanabec109921
Pipestone101924
Yellow Medicine98017
Murray9618
Jackson95110
Swift88918
Pope8326
Marshall79016
Stevens7559
Lake74418
Clearwater72414
Lac qui Parle69317
Wilkin68411
Koochiching62411
Big Stone5234
Lincoln5152
Grant4958
Norman4899
Unassigned48068
Mahnomen4477
Kittson41822
Red Lake3655
Traverse3125
Lake of the Woods2271
Cook1210

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 339986

Reported Deaths: 5563
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52573570
Linn19568320
Scott17285215
Black Hawk15041295
Woodbury13976215
Johnson1322376
Dubuque12488199
Dallas1032693
Pottawattamie9953149
Story973446
Warren520879
Clinton505087
Cerro Gordo503484
Webster498288
Sioux482669
Marshall467573
Des Moines430361
Muscatine428893
Buena Vista414037
Wapello4101112
Jasper391168
Plymouth372279
Lee354855
Marion345073
Jones286055
Henry280537
Bremer272156
Carroll268748
Crawford255636
Boone245930
Benton243754
Washington240648
Mahaska217046
Jackson211039
Dickinson208240
Tama203568
Kossuth199557
Clay188425
Delaware187340
Winneshiek184430
Page181619
Fayette180036
Buchanan179030
Wright175231
Cedar174523
Hamilton174142
Hardin171439
Harrison168270
Clayton160554
Butler159632
Mills150120
Floyd149241
Poweshiek149030
Cherokee148437
Lyon146841
Madison146718
Allamakee146248
Iowa141323
Hancock138532
Grundy132831
Winnebago131431
Cass130752
Calhoun130311
Jefferson128734
Appanoose123447
Louisa123347
Mitchell121940
Chickasaw120115
Sac120018
Union119831
Shelby118834
Emmet116040
Humboldt114425
Guthrie110328
Franklin110020
Palo Alto102722
Howard100122
Unassigned9950
Montgomery96936
Clarke95921
Keokuk92529
Monroe90528
Ida84432
Adair82331
Pocahontas81119
Monona77329
Davis77023
Greene73710
Lucas73121
Osceola68615
Worth6698
Taylor64112
Decatur5769
Fremont5609
Van Buren53818
Ringgold51320
Wayne48521
Audubon4789
Adams3194
