COVID-19 causing havoc with March Madness

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) - The Atlantic Coast Conference has canceled its tournament semifinal game between No. 16 Virginia and Georgia Tech due to a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cavaliers program.

It is second tournament game the league has called off in two days due to COVID issues.

The ACC made the announcement Friday morning, less than 12 hours before the Yellow Jackets and Cavaliers were set to play the first of two semifinal games. That means Georgia Tech will advance to Saturday’s championship game to face the winner of the North Carolina-Florida State matchup.

Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett described the outcome of the tests as a “gut punch.”

“I’m hurting for our players, especially our seniors,” Bennett said in a statement. "I told our young men they have every reason to be disappointed, but it is still very important how they choose to respond. We are exhausting all options to participate in the NCAA Tournament.”

Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said in the statement the school was "in communication with the appropriate officials regarding our participation” in the NCAA Tournament, which starts Tuesday.

The cancellation came a day after Duke withdrew from the tournament and ended its season amid its own positive test before facing the Seminoles in the quarterfinals.

Kansas withdrew from the Big 12 Tournament on Friday after a positive COVID-19 test within the men’s basketball program, sending No. 13 Texas into the championship game against No. 2 Baylor or No. 12 Oklahoma State.

The Jayhawks learned earlier this week they would be without center David McCormack and backup forward Tristan Enaruna due to COVID-19 protocols. They managed to beat No. 25 Oklahoma 69-62 in the quarterfinals without them.

Kansas had gone the entire season without an outbreak that caused it to cancel or postpone a game.

It’s unclear whether the positive test came from a player or staff member.

Kansas would need to return seven consecutive days of negative tests that produce at least five eligible players to participate in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.