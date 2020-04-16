Mayo Clinic: COVID-19 causing an increase in hand injuries

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in another type of patient coming to the emergency departments.

Dr. Sanjeev Kakar, a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon, says as a result of stay-at-home guidelines that have kept many adults and children home, there’s been an increase of patients with injuries from household accidents, including more kitchen knife cuts and lacerations, table saw accidents, lawn mower and tool mishaps, and gun injuries that are typical for this time of year.

Dr. Kakar says these patients are coming to the emergency department, potentially exposing themselves to someone with COVID-19.

"Our emergency rooms are packed with patients that are sick with this Coronavirus. So it may be that a patient comes in who doesn't have any signs or symptoms or any contact with coronavirus, and now they're subjecting themselves to that increased risk," Dr. Kakar said.

Here's what you can do at home to stay safe and stay out of the emergency room:

Keep knives and sharp instruments safely away from children

Don’t use dull knives – a dull knife can slip

Use lawn mowers, power tools away from children

Follow manufacturer's safety instructions when using power tools and machinery

Be patient and take your time with projects