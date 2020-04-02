Clear
COVID-19 causes grocery shopping difficulties for SNAP users

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 4:04 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Grocery shopping on a fixed income can be tricky but the coronavirus is adding another layer of difficulty for people using food assistance programs.

Minnesota's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) issues electronic food support benefits that can help stretch a family's household budget.

The way the program operates is participants are given certain days throughout the month to use their benefits.

However, with the spread of COVID-19, Albert Lea mother Emily Hood say she's finding stores are out of items she needs on her SNAP shopping days. That's because she's noticed people are hoarding items.

Hood is asking shoppers to be considerate of families in need.

She said, "Right now it is difficult when you can only go out during certain time of the month. It's hard to make those ends meet and just hoping that people aren't hoarding and hoping there's enough on the shelves."

Hood says she's also had to make choices between expensive organic eggs or a larger 24-pack that she doesn't need since her usual cost effective options are sold out.

She explained, "When you only have certain opportunities to go to the store that's your chance to get things and if it's gone, it's gone. So, it definitely adds an exacerbating layer to the whole shopping factor that you already have when you're on SNAP."

SNAP program participants are able to buy items including fruit, vegetables, meat and dairy. Items that are banned include liquor, tobacco and medication.

