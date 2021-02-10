COVID-19 cases remain steady, but flu numbers are significantly lower this year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The winter months are usually the peak for flu numbers in the U.S. This year though, it's a different story.

On average, there are 45 million cases of the flu each year, that's according to the CDC. But this flu season, there have only been 925 cases so far. With all the guidelines in place because of COVID-19, like wearing a mask, social distancing and staying home more often, that's also reducing the spread of other viruses as well. Richard Kennedy, the co-director of vaccine research at Mayo Clinic, said more people took it a step further this flu season and got vaccinated. "Between August and October, it looked like a lot more people, almost twice as many people, were getting vaccinated," he explained. "I think those numbers have stabilized and we're at more or less the same number of people getting vaccinated for flu this year as last year."

When asked if these precautions will make a comeback next flu season since it's proven to work, Kennedy explained it's more of a personal preference. "They will absolutely help whenever we implement them," he said. "It's really up to the population to decide if they want to keep masking and social distancing during flu season. That I think is an open question. I think people are sick and tired of them and would like to go back to never using them, despite the fact that they would still help."

Flu season typically runs through May, so it's still possible for flu cases to increase these next few months. Influenza B, which is one strain of the flu, tends to come around later in the season. So if you haven't done so already, it's recommended you get the flu vaccine any time through mid April and it will still be helpful in preventing the flu.