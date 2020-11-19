COVID-19 cases impacting essential workers in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa- With a growing number of COVID-19 cases, essential workers are starting to become impacted.

According to Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel, absenteeism is at 10 percent, higher than normal. if the trend continues, the city will need to cut some services.

"We have some smaller departments that have three or four people," explained Schickel. "If you get one or two of them out that impacts us quite a bit."

The mayor is particularly concerned about the inevitable snowstorms in the months ahead but doesn't plan to halt any essential services. Sanitation is also a concern as well.

"We don't expect a situation where nobody can pick up the trash," said Schickel. "It could linger where we have more heavy service."

If cases continue to rise and the city's essential departments experience more absenteeism, service can get cut from weekly to biweekly.