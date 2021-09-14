Clear

COVID-19 cases climbing, wiping out months of progress

FILE - In this Monday, April 26, 2021 file phto, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV in Las Vegas. On Friday, April 30, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that it was anxiety —
FILE - In this Monday, April 26, 2021 file phto, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV in Las Vegas. AP

COVID-19 deaths and cases in the U.S. have climbed to levels not seen since last winter.

Posted: Sep 14, 2021 1:11 PM
Updated: Sep 14, 2021 1:26 PM
Posted By: By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, CATHY BUSSEWITZ and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

COVID-19 deaths and cases in the U.S. have climbed back to levels not seen since last winter, wiping out months of progress and potentially bolstering President Joe Biden’s argument for his sweeping new vaccination requirements.

The cases — driven by the delta variant combined with resistance among some Americans to get the vaccine — are concentrated mostly in the South.

While one-time hot spots like Florida and Louisiana are improving, infection rates are soaring in Kentucky, Georgia and Tennessee, fueled by children now back in school, loose mask restrictions and low vaccination levels.

The dire situation in some hospitals is starting to sound like January's infection peak: Surgeries canceled in hospitals in Washington state and Utah. Severe staff shortages in Kentucky and Alabama. A lack of beds in Tennessee. Intensive care units at or over capacity in Texas.

The deteriorating picture nine months into the nation's vaccination drive has angered and frustrated medical professionals who see the heartbreak as preventable. The vast majority of the dead and the hospitalized have been unvaccinated. That has proved to be a hard lesson for some families.

“The problem now is we have been trying to educate based on science, but I think most of the education that is happening now is based on tragedy, personal tragedy," said Dr. Ryan Stanton, an emergency room physician in Lexington, Kentucky.

In Kentucky, 70% of the state’s hospitals -- 66 of 96 -- are reporting critical staff shortages, the highest level yet during the pandemic, the governor said.

“Our hospitals are at the brink of collapse in many communities,” said Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner.

The U.S. is averaging over 1,800 COVID-19 deaths and 170,000 new cases per day, the highest levels respectively since early March and late January. And both figures have been on the rise over the past two weeks.

The nation is dispensing about 900,000 shots of the vaccine per day, well below the peak of 3.4 million a day in mid-April. On Friday, a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel will meet to discuss whether the U.S. should begin dispensing booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine to shore up people's protection.

On a positive note, the number of people now in the hospital with COVID-19 appears to be leveling off or even declining at around 90,000, or about where things stood in February.

The outbreak in the U.S. topped out in January at an average of about 3,400 deaths and a quarter-million cases per day. That was just weeks into the nation's vaccination drive. A precipitous drop followed, extending into the spring before creeping back up with the rise of the more contagious delta variant.

Last week, the president ordered all employers with more than 100 workers to require vaccinations or weekly tests, a measure affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.

“We read about and hear about and we see the stories of hospitalized people, people on their deathbeds among the unvaccinated over the past few weeks," Biden said in announcing the rules. "This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

The requirements have met with resistance and threats of lawsuits from Republicans.

Stanton, the ER doctor in Kentucky, said he has admitted families where the delta variant has swept through generations, especially if the older members are unvaccinated.

“Now in Kentucky, one-third of new cases are under age 18,” he said. Some children brought it home from summer camp and spread it to the rest of the family, and now, “between day care and schools and school activities, and friends getting together, there are just so many exposures.”

In Alabama, hundreds of COVID-19 patients fill intensive care units, and one hospital contacted 43 others in three states to find a specialty cardiac ICU bed for Ray Martin DeMonia. It wasn't fast enough. The 73-year-old died Sept. 1.

“In honor of Ray, please get vaccinated if you have not, in an effort to free up resources for non-COVID related emergencies,” his family pleaded in his obituary.

In Hidalgo County, Texas, along the Mexican border, about 50 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19 on a given day in July. By early August, the number had soared to over 600.

“Back in July we were almost celebrating. Little did we know,” said Ivan Melendez, public health authority for Hidalgo County. The situation has improved somewhat, with just under 300 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Monday, but ICUs are still above 90% capacity, Melendez said.

“We have not turned the corner,” Melendez said. “Double digits of people, double digits are dying every day."

The biggest surge over the summer occurred in states that had low vaccination rates, particularly in the South, where many people rely on air conditioning and are breathing recirculated air, said Linsey Marr, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech.

Heading into colder months, states farther north with low vaccination rates, especially in the Midwest, are likely to see upticks.

“I don’t think it’s going to come all the way back down,” Marr said. “I think it’s going to kind of stay at the simmering level as it works its way through the unvaccinated population in the other states. And it’ll work its way north because in the wintertime, people are heating and then you get that same issue of recirculating the air indoors.”

Vaccination rates are not as low in some of the Northern states, but “there’s still a lot of unvaccinated people out there. Delta is going to find them,” Marr said.

And vaccinated people are still not in the clear. Shri Amarnath said her father got sick during a business trip to Georgia just before his Aug. 31 retirement and had to miss his last day of work and retirement festivities.

After he had been symptom-free for 48 hours, the family left for a lake house in Tennessee. Everyone was vaccinated. But Amarnath's mother started feeling sick during the trip and tested positive.

Everyone else is quarantining and planning to get tested or retested, said Amaranth, who lives in Indianapolis.

“Everyone is kind of like on alert, waiting to see who’s next,” she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 669176

Reported Deaths: 7996
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1384251849
Ramsey57730936
Dakota51238492
Anoka47228475
Washington30159308
Stearns24431236
St. Louis19814330
Scott19257142
Wright18128161
Olmsted15445110
Sherburne13237100
Carver1186051
Clay896893
Rice8957117
Blue Earth846947
Crow Wing7630101
Kandiyohi734788
Chisago696656
Otter Tail651890
Benton632098
Mower543935
Winona542852
Goodhue541479
Douglas523084
Itasca504570
McLeod487762
Steele487021
Beltrami486770
Isanti482770
Morrison459762
Nobles442350
Polk424275
Becker422159
Freeborn420538
Lyon387254
Carlton384459
Pine367824
Nicollet366047
Mille Lacs349060
Brown338743
Cass334935
Le Sueur333429
Todd313134
Meeker297946
Waseca280623
Martin256133
Wabasha23524
Dodge23433
Roseau228821
Hubbard222641
Houston198216
Renville196447
Redwood192941
Fillmore186510
Pennington185221
Wadena178423
Cottonwood175424
Faribault174722
Sibley171910
Chippewa167939
Kanabec161529
Aitkin152438
Watonwan151711
Rock136919
Jackson133712
Pope12708
Pipestone123126
Yellow Medicine122120
Swift115819
Murray113610
Koochiching109019
Stevens102511
Marshall99618
Clearwater98018
Lake89621
Wilkin88614
Lac qui Parle82422
Big Stone6664
Mahnomen6549
Grant6508
Lincoln6314
Norman6259
Kittson52522
Unassigned50093
Red Lake4647
Traverse4185
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2070

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 419067

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Unassigned40390
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Calm for the next few days
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Iowa mask mandate

Image

President Biden vaccine mandate

Image

Rochester venue COVID-19 requirements

Image

Sean's Weather 9/14

Image

DMC and City of Rochester unveil prototype bus stop

Image

Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce golf outing

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Weather

Image

Former firefighter works to spread patriotism

Image

Minnesota pushes forward plan to host specialized World Expo

Image

Rapid Transit's 'Link' available to view

Community Events