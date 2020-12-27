COVID-19 cases are spiking in children, but not in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Positive COVID-19 cases are spiking among children across the county. In a recent graph from the Olmsted County Public Health Department, it shows a different story here.

Cases are going up, but they're not spiking like in other places. Out of more than 8,000 cases in Olmsted County, 13% of that is between the ages of 5 and 18. Public Health Director, Graham Briggs, explained that's because area schools and Minnesota as a whole has put safety for both the students and staff at the forefront when it comes to making decisions. He said with the recent surge in the county, more kids have tested positive. However, it's not at an alarming rate. "We do think it's a little bit diminished the younger the child is. We've got a couple of things on our side there," he said. "When school was in session, we weren't seeing a bunch of transmission in young kids that were going to school. At the same time with schools being out, that eliminated some of that especially with younger kids that are more easily controllable I guess by parent." The Public Health Department meets with area school districts on a weekly basis just to stay up to date with how everything is going.

Briggs explained he's not surprised to hear cases are increasing in other states. "Rochester Public Schools and I think our school districts in general in Olmsted County, I think have done a really amazing job at ensuring kids aren't passing the virus back and forth," he said. "We actually haven't seen any situations where we've seen young children pass the virus back and forth at the elementary age." There is some ability for younger kids to transmit COVID-19 because they've seen it in households he said. Overall though, the younger the kid, the lower the risk of spreading it.

Briggs explained teenagers are at a higher chance of spreading the virus because of their day to day activities, such as work. That's something health officials will continue monitoring.