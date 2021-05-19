COVID-19 case numbers are decreasing, but so are vaccine numbers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Biden Administration said COVID-19 infections are down in all 50 states for the first time since the pandemic began. But vaccination rates are also down, which has some medical experts concerned about positive cases rising again.

As of this week, more than 121 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That's just over 47% of the U.S. adult population. However, President Biden is pushing to get 160 million Americans fully vaccinated by July 4th. With the rate of vaccines being administered right now though, it's making that goal tough to reach.

Freeborn County Public Health Director, Sue Yost, said those who want to be vaccinated have received their vaccine. She explained with the shots readily available and walk-ins possible, hesitancy is still a major challenge. "There is a fair amount of people, I think, that don't believe in the vaccine or are concerned about how it was made," said Yost. "Or just maybe haven't made their decision yet as to what they're going to do."

That's why education and encouragement to get vaccinated remains high. Otherwise, Yost is worried COVID-19 case numbers won't be so low anymore. "It's still out there. Even though our cases are low right now, with masking going away, I can see that numbers probably will likely go up," she explained.

Yost isn't the only one concerned about another surge. President Biden said on Monday if unvaccinated people don't get vaccinated, case numbers could start to increase again.

More than 2.3 million Minnesotans are fully vaccinated. For Iowans, the number is nearly 1.3 million.

Right now, all three COVID-19 vaccine makers are authorized for emergency use, with Pfizer seeking full approval in the U.S.