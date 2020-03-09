Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

COVID-19 case confirmed in Pottawattamie County

Fourth case of the coronavirus confirmed in Iowa.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 5:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Pottawattamie County has announced it had confirmed a case of the COVID-19 virus.

The county's health department said in a brief news release Monday that the first local case of the new virus had been confirmed and that more details would be released later in the day. The new case followed an announcement Sunday of Iowa's first COVID-19 cases, as three individuals from Johnson County had tested positive for the virus. All had recently taken a cruise in Egypt and were recovering at home.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Rain, mix, and snow chances return this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Image

Flood Warning

Image

Nelson's flood forecast

Image

Double Murder Trial Starts Today

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Adopting a clean car standards

Image

Training to be a storm spotter

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Rain, Mix, and Snow Possible this Week

Image

Rochester church hosts PTSD conversation

Community Events