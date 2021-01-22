COVID-19 antibody medication being administered at Floyd Co. Medical Center

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - COVID-19 patients who are at a high risk of developing severe symptoms now have a new medication available to them at Floyd County Medical Center.

Pharmacy director Tammy Litterer says that blamlanivimab, or bam-bam for short, can go a long way to protecting yourself if you happen to get the coronavirus, and reduce your likelihood of developing a serious infection.

"It gives your immune system a boost right after you get diagnosed with it, so your own body has time to catch up with it."

Despite blamlanivimab not being fully approved by the FDA, and was recently authorized for emergency use, Litterer says results are coming back positive.

"The tests - they keep bringing out more positive results all the time. There's good information on supporting that it does decrease the chance of hospitalization and not a lot of side effects. It's been getting better all along."

To receive the medicine, patients must be considered high risk, and have a positive COVID test with mild to moderate symptoms.