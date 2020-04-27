COVID-19 and strokes affecting younger people

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Doctors have found a disturbing development in the fight against the Coronavirus. Doctors say some patients in their late 30's through 50's are suffering severe strokes after contracting COVID-19.

Mayo Clinic neurologist Sara Hocker says these strokes are potentially treatable, but you have to act fast.

"Sudden onset of weakness, numbness, tingling, inability to speak or understand language, facial weakness," Hocker said.

If you experience any of those symptoms, she says you should call 911 immediately.

"Because getting in quickly allows us to either treat with a medication that can try to break up the blood clot, go in mechanically and try to pull the clot out," explained Doctor Hocker.

She also wants to point out that sometimes these strokes are happening in people who don't even have the hallmark COVID-19 symptoms, like a dry cough and fever.